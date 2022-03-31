Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.
NYSE:TD opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
