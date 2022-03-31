Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

NYSE:TD opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

