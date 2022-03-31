Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.48

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.48 and last traded at C$57.76, with a volume of 483514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.37.

Several research firms recently commented on TOU. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$19.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.28.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

