Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $70.72 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $90.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

About Toyota Industries (Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.