TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TPG stock traded up 0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,058. TPG has a 52 week low of 26.50 and a 52 week high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

