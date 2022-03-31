Traders Purchase Large Volume of Atotech Put Options (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,212 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,490% compared to the typical volume of 124 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth $18,084,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth $16,147,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Atotech by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atotech by 1,725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -50.76. Atotech has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

