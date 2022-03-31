Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 45,781 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,454% compared to the average daily volume of 1,288 call options.

51job stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,897. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.