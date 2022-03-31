TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 148.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,957. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $740.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

