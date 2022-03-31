TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.
Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,957. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $740.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $43.44.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
