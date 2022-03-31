TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,500. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

