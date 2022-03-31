Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 51.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

