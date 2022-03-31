Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 289,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,661. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The company has a market cap of $406.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 934.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

