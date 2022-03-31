Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.15.

NYSE TCN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 23,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,552. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $6,672,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

