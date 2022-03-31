Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

