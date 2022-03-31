trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup lowered their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

TRVG stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $853.63 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter worth about $73,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

