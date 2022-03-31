Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.01. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

NYSE:SLG opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.