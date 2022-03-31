Truist Financial Trims Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Target Price to $4.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 236.13% from the stock’s previous close.

INFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,958. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

