TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ TCRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 31,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $626,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

