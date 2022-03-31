Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

TUWOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

