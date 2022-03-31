Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPB. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,979. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $613.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

