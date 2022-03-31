Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) rose 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 9,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,265,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
TUYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
