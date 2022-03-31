Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) rose 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 9,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,265,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Tuya alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.