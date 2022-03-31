Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 947,824 shares.The stock last traded at $50.25 and had previously closed at $51.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

