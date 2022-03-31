Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $210,170.18 and approximately $3,420.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07173760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.26 or 0.99998488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053933 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.