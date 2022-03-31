U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS.

USWS opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.