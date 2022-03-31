U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS.
USWS opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)
US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.
