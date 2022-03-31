Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $53.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBSFY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

