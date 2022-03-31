UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $19.46

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $19.99. UBS Group shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 28,065 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,509,000 after buying an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

