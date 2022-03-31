UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Up 28.4% in March

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UFPT opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $498.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

