UGAS 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106,233.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $283,142.52 and $106,233.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00107096 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

