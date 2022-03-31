UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $36.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH traded down $7.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,775. UiPath has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.