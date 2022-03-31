UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $36.00. The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 30,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,646,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.05.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.