Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.09. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

