Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.09. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

About Unicharm (Get Rating)

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.