UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.967-1.980 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.UniFirst also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.14. The company had a trading volume of 146,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,858. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.46. UniFirst has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

