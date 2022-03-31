UniLayer Trading Up 22.5% This Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00107096 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,527,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

