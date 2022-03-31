Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,130 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.10) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,650 ($47.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.54) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.16).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock traded down GBX 43.83 ($0.57) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,504.17 ($45.90). 852,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The stock has a market cap of £89.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,641.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,821.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,170.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.