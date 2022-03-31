Unilever (NYSE:UL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.
UL opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.
About Unilever (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
