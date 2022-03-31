Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.