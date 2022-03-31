uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QURE. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.05.

QURE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 8,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,240. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. uniQure has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 154,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

