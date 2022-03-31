uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QURE. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.05.
QURE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 8,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,240. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. uniQure has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 154,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
