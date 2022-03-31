United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.15

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $18.34. United Bancorp shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 745 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

