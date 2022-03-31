United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.34

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $31.28. United Fire Group shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 68,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $771.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

