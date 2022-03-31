Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,305. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.