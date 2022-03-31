Universal (NYSE:UVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Universal has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Universal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

