Universal (NYSE:UVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Universal has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.
Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.
About Universal (Get Rating)
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
