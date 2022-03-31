Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

UUU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,756. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.