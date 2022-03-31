Lake Street Capital Downgrades UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to Hold

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UpHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
UPH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.
UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
