urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. urban-gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 133,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,527. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 74,586 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

