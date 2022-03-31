urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. urban-gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 133,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,527. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.
In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
UGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
