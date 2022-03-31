USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

USAC stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

