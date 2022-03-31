USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007351 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

