V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $57.63. 82,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

