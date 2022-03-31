Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

VLO stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

