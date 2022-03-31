Valley National Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

VLY stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after buying an additional 821,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 327,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

