Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 103 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $297.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $222.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

