Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,420,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $160.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $160.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

