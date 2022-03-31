Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of IQI stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.